Explore color with a watercolor workshop for families at the library. Join the Wood County District Public Library for a Watercolor Workshop with local artist, author, and illustrator Lindsay Moore on June 29 at 1 p.m. in Meeting Room A&B at the library, 251 N Main St.
Learn the basics of watercolor with children’s book author and illustrator Lindsay Moore, and celebrate the upcoming release of her new book, “Yoshi and the Ocean.”
No experience is necessary. All supplies are provided. Registration is required. To register, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or register online at wcdpl.org.