Explore an off-the-beaten path around Bowling Green with an adventure app. The app requires a free membership account at geocaching.com but skips the physical containers associated with geocaching. Instead, participants observe their surroundings and answer a question to claim the find.
Download the Adventure Lab app to get started.
Bowling Green by Bicycle is a bike-friendly route to five of the smaller parks around town, with a bit of history behind how each property came to be. Starting and ending a tour from the Black Swamp Preserve (parking and restroom area off of Gypsy Lane Road) will give riders a 6.5-mile route. Parking is also available at the Montessori school on evenings and weekends for a shorter 4-mile loop.
Need help getting started? Contact Cinda Stutzman at cinda.stutzman@bgohio.org.