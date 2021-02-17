PERRYSBURG — Dr. Kristen Geaman, associate lecturer in history at the University of Toledo, will join Way Public Library for a discussion of Batman on Thursday at 7 p.m. The presentation will be via Zoom.
Batman has been around since 1939, and over the years there have been many different interpretations of him. While the grim loner is highly visible in blockbuster movies, it is not the only version of Batman out there. This presentation will look at how Batman has appeared as a father in Golden and Silver Age comics, as well as popular television shows such as the 1966 Adam West series.
While Batman grew darker in the 1970s and 1980s, he was still a family man as comic series such as the 70s “Batman Family” and the growth in the number of Robins and Batgirls in the 80s and 90s attest. Even as the Nolan and Synder films leaned into the loner interpretation, Batman’s family was expanding in the comic books, incorporating his biological son, his cousin, and various other Gotham residents into his circle. In movie media, “The Lego Batman Movie” has done an excellent job showcasing the family-man aspect of Batman for a wider audience.
Kristen Geaman is a native of Findlay. She completed her undergraduate work at the University of Delaware and her graduate work at the University of Southern California. Her research focuses on infertility in late medieval England, especially how couples coped with their childlessness after spiritual and medical remedies failed. She is also a huge fan of the Batman family, especially the Robins. She is the editor of “Dick Grayson, Boy Wonder: Scholars and Creators on 75 Years of Robin, Nightwing and Batman” (Jefferson, NC: McFarland, 2015).
Registration is required and closes 12 hours before the start of the program. The Zoom link will be emailed to all participants. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135, ext. 119.