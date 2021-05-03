TOLEDO – The benefits of AgExplore, an FFA educational program, were discussed at the April CIFT Agribusiness Forum. The talk included information about the myriad of educational opportunities for young people searching for a career path.
Each month, CIFT features a morning forum to discuss agribusiness subjects. Other forum events can be found at https://ciftinnovation.org/events/.
Sharing the forum that day were Marissa Mulligan, a 4-H Youth development coordinator; Kelly Burns of the Ohio Farm Bureau; and Elizabeth Murawski, CIFT Business and workforce development manager.
Mulligan said that AgExplore programs attract a blend of urban and farm students. “We are looking for that spark of interest in agriculture, whether they are from the city or the country.”
She explained that this summer they are planning on getting their message across about career opportunities in agriculture through a variety of summer camps.
Mulligan emphasized that the AgExplore programs are free, with the participants only needing to pay for transportation to get to the programs.
At this point, she said they are planning to hold two week-long camps and 2 weekend camps this summer. Those interested in more information can email her at mulligan.70@osu.edu.
The purpose of the camps is to get interested students to the next level and then show them how to increase their marketability in the Ag industry.
In partnership with OSU, Central Sate University, the University of Findlay and others, the goal is to introduce the students to industry leaders in different areas as well as specific areas of interest.
“For example, a student could sign up to learn about how to extract berry enzymes,” Mulligan said.
AgExplore looks at nine focus areas. Those areas are agribusiness systems, agricultural education, animal systems, biotech systems, environmental service systems, food products and processing systems, natural resources systems, power, structural and technical systems and plant systems.
“Once interested,” said Mulligan, “we also work to get the students to the next level by offering help with interview skills and work experiences.”
She pointed out that there is a great need for people with an education in agricultural science.
“Agriculture feeds a world estimated will total 9 billion by 2050.”
She added that the ratio of job opportunities in agriculture are 50% managers, 27% in STEM activities, 15% in food and bio-material production, and 12% in educational community and government service.
CIFT’s Murawski said that the agricultural industry has changed over the years and so the need for education is great.
Mulligan agreed, saying that is why the AgExplore programs are designed to first spark their interest in agricultural careers in general, then later engage them in specific programs, be it agricultural industry, food science, or dairy, to name just a few areas.
“Some people ask, why have an interest in Ag careers?” said Mulligan.
She explained that the biggest reason is the opportunities for a meaningful career.
“There are 22,500 openings for Ag graduates right now,” she said.
Mulligan said that their partners within FFA and 4-H help with finding students to recruit but the biggest help comes from school guidance counselors, and teachers.
Kelly Burns, of the Ohio Farm Bureau Ag Literacy programs, said they are exploring tracking metrics to find where the students go after their AgExplore experiences. The biggest goals, she said, was to find out if they did they end up going to OSU, Findlay or Central State in agricultural careers. AgExplorer website at https://agexplorer.ffa.org is career resource that helps students to explore the broad range of careers within the industry of agriculture.
Visitors to the site can learn more about various career possibilities with the help of videos, exploration of the career pages and completing the Career Finder interactive program.