Prepare for 2022’s Mock Caldecott at the Wood County District Public Library by visiting the Bowling Green Library’s Children’s Place and exploring 2021’s best picture books.
Throughout the month of January, families are invited to WCDPL’s Mock Caldecott Interactive Display, happening now through Jan. 24.
This interactive display features a carefully curated collection of 2021’s best children’s books. Families are welcome to browse these books and online storytime videos through WCDPL’s YouTube page.
After browsing, vote for your top 12 favorite books either by submitting votes in person at the display or online at wcdpl.org/MockCaldecott2022. Votes and books will be tallied and discussed in WCDPL’s Virtual Mock Caldecott on Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. For more information, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or visit wcdpl.org/MockCaldecott2022.