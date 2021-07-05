TOLEDO — The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio is holding the Blind Wine Event, a new way to experience a wine-tasting.
This ticketed fundraiser will combine wine, food and awareness activities to engage the senses and change the way vision loss is seen.
Guests will participate in a series of wine-tasting comparisons while sampling tasty food parings prepared by Toledo native Tracy May, a local cook who is blind.
The Blind Wine Event also features several experiential activities that demonstrate some of the many solutions used every day by people who live with permanent vision loss.
Personal blindfolds will be provided to simulate darkness and heighten non-visual senses.
Guests can also take chances on raffle prizes and bid on silent auction packages.
Tickets are $45 per person and include wine samples, food pairings and a blindfold.
Attendance will be limited to 60 people.
The event is set for July 22 from 6-8 p.m. at the Sight Center, 1002 Garden Lake Parkway. Visit www.SightCenterToledo.org or call 419-720-3937 for more information.