FREMONT – Experience what life was like for President Rutherford B. Hayes’ Civil War regiment while it camped for the winter with events taking place Oct. 24 at the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums.
Kids can participate in Civil War camp life and learn to march with reenactors during Kids Days @ Hayes.
In the afternoon, Civil War reenactors will give free infantry demonstrations on the Hayes Presidential grounds, called Spiegel Grove. They also will offer afternoon and evening lantern tours of a Civil War winter camp based on the winter camps of President Hayes’ regiment, the 23rd Ohio Volunteer Infantry. Tours require purchasing tickets.
Tours will be limited to eight people, and participants must wear face coverings and keep a distance of 6 feet between their household group and other attendees.
Between battles, troops often spent time marching and preparing to fight. During the winter months, they would make a semi-permanent camp to await warmer weather and combat.
Hayes’ regiment spent its winters camping in what is today West Virginia. First Lady Lucy Hayes and the Hayes children often visited the camps, where Lucy would tend to soldiers, mend their uniforms and provide needed support.
Hayes Presidential and volunteers have built huts like those used in winter camp at the back of the Spiegel Grove for this event.
The schedule for the day, event descriptions and pricing are as follows:
· 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Kids Days @ Hayes. Kids can participate in military drills and camp life. Cost is $3 for kids and grandkids of Hayes Presidential members at the major level and higher and $5 for non-member kids. Event sponsor is Mosser Construction. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.rbhayes.org/events/2020/10/24/events/kids-days-hayes-civil-war-camp/.
· 12:30 p.m. – Civil War reenactors will give an infantry demonstration on the grounds. Free.
· 1-3:30 p.m. – Tours of the Civil War Winter Camp will take place every half hour with the last afternoon tour leaving at 3:30 p.m. Tours last about 50 minutes. Cost is $8 for Hayes Presidential members and $10 for non-members and can be purchased online at https://www.rbhayes.org/events/2020/10/24/events/civil-war-winter-camp/. Advance tickets are recommended. Tickets also will be sold the day of the event at the museum front desk, subject to availability.
· 4:30 p.m. – Civil War reenactors will give an infantry demonstration on the grounds. Free.
· 6-8 p.m. – Evening lantern tours of the Civil War Winter Camp will take place every half hour with the last tour leaving at 8 p.m. Cost is $8 for Hayes Presidential members and $10 for non-members and can be purchased online at https://www.rbhayes.org/events/2020/10/24/events/civil-war-winter-camp/. Advance tickets are recommended. Tickets also will be sold the day of the event at the museum front desk, subject to availability.
The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is America’s first presidential library and the forerunner of the federal presidential library system. It is located at Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.