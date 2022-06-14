The Bowling Green Exchange Club is sponsoring a Cooler of Fun online raffle featuring two coolers stocked with selected premium spirits that is sure to please the most discriminating tastes.
The Cooler of Fun fundraiser will support the club’s various initiatives that benefit local youth and community programs, said Matt Karaffa, who with Emily Jasinski, is organizing the event.
“Exchange Club members have worked to assemble an assortment of top brands that people will like,” Karaffa said.
Top prize is a Yeti cooler filled with different brands of bourbon, valued at $1,100. It also includes Jefferson Reserve, Angels Ency, Four Roses, Basil Hayden, Woodford Reserve, Larceny, Makers Mark, Iron Fish, Barrel, Blanton’s and Buffalo Trace.
The second cooler containing a variety of spirits is valued at $450 and includes such names as Ketel One, Crown Peach, Jaeger, Jack Daniels, Beef Eater Gin, Fireball, Patron, Captain Morgan, Eastside Gin and Strawberry Fields.
The raffle is being conducted online at www.bowlinggreenexchangeclub.org and clicking on the Eventbrite box in the upper right hand corner of the home page. Tickets are $10 each or six for $50. Participants must be 21 to enter.
The winning entries will be drawn at noon on June 28.
While most tickets will be sold online, they can also be purchased by contacting Karaffa at 419-354-2749, Jasinksi at 419-419-4546 or any Exchange Club member.
“All the proceeds from the Cooler of Fun Raffle will be used to support our youth and community programs and scholarships,” Karaffa said.
This year Exchange Club provided three $1,000 scholarships to Bowling Green High School students, bringing the total of scholarships to $33,000 during the past six years.
The club also recognizes a Student of the Month, something it has been doing for the past 72 years. A Student of the Month for Penta Career Center was added l2 years ago.
Exchange’s national project is the Prevention of Child Abuse and the local club has supported the Wood County Job and Family Services Pinwheels for Prevention with donations and volunteers.
Other community-based efforts include Buckeye Boys and Girls State, youth baseball and hockey sponsorships, Wood County CASA and Project Connect. The club also made a substantial donation to Wooster Green.