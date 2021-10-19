Halloween is just around the corner, and you may be thinking about ghosts and goblins and jack-o’-lanterns.
Although jack-o’-lantern pumpkins “Cucurbita maxima” are edible, other squash varieties have better texture for making pies, soups and breads. The pie pumpkin “Cucurbita pepo” is a small, round pumpkin that has a much creamier flesh and a much better flavor than the jack-o’-lantern varieties.
You can cut these pumpkins up and cook them, but it is easier to just cut them into halves and roast or steam to get the flesh ready for dishes. The smaller ones are the perfect size to roast whole with brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon. Another baking pumpkin is the Fairytale “Cucurbita maxima.”
These pumpkins are becoming more visible at farmers markets these days. These squat, almost flat pumpkins, have a light orange or tan rind color. Sometimes, you will find them covered with warts (a common pumpkin genetic trait).
The outer rind is hard to cut into, but the creamy flesh and small seed cavity mean they can be tasty. The world’s largest pumpkin pie was made at the New Bremen Pumpkin Fest in 2010. The pie was 20 feet in diameter and weighed 3,699 pounds. Pumpkins are grown on every continent except Antarctica. The largest pumpkin on record was grown in 2016 and weighed 2,624 pounds.
Ron Wolford, horticulture educator with Illinois Extension, offers these tips for selecting the perfect jack-o’-lantern for carving:
Choose a pumpkin with a stem at least 1 to 2 inches long, and never carry it by the stem. Select a pumpkin with a flat bottom, so it will stand upright. Avoid pumpkins with holes, cuts, or soft spots as these areas will decay. Use the thumbnail test. Press your thumbnail into the pumpkin; if your nail makes a scratch in the pumpkin, do not select. Color is also important. Light-colored pumpkins are easier to carve because the skin is not as hard as darker ones, but they will not keep as well.
Before carving or display, wash the pumpkin with warm water and let it dry. The pumpkin will last longer in a cool place. After carving, coat the inside of the pumpkin and the cuts with petroleum jelly. Use a disposable glove so you don’t have to goop up your hand, and you can slather the stuff on with minimal mess. Depending on weather conditions, the carved jack-o’-lantern will last seven to 10 days.
Though petroleum jelly is not flammable, avoid using candles to light the pumpkin. Candles can be a fire hazard when left unattended. Though old-fashioned carved pumpkins might look more authentic, in the age of LED lights (Light-emitting diode), there’s no reason to leave danger to chance. Tea light sets offer an authentic-looking, flickering glow that might fool people into thinking you’ve got a real flame going.
But why do we call them jack-o’-lanterns in the first place? The name hearkens back to an Irish folk tale about a man named Stingy “Cheap” Jack. Stingy Jack invited the devil to have a drink with him at the pub, and when it came time to pay, Jack convinced the devil to turn himself into a coin to pay the bill.
Jack then shoved the coin in his pocket next to a crucifix and kept it trapped for a year until the devil promised it would not bother Jack for a whole year or claim his soul if he died. Exactly one year later, the devil came back and, once again, Stingy Jack tricked it. This time, Jack had the devil climb a tree to pick fruit. While the devil was in the tree, Jack carved a cross in the bark of the tree, thus trapping it in the tree. This time, Jack got the devil to promise to leave him alone and not claim his soul for 10 years.
In those 10 years, old Stingy Jack did finally die. God refused to allow such an unsavory character to enter heaven, and the devil wanted nothing to do with Jack after all the trouble he had been through. So, the devil turned Jack away from hell, sending him into the darkness with only a hot coal to light his way.
Jack carved a pumpkin into a lantern to hold his coal, which lights his way as he is forced to roam the earth for eternity with only his coal for comfort. The Irish called the ghostly figure of the tormented man “Jack of the Lantern,” which has shortened to jack-o’-lantern.