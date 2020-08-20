The Eighth Annual Bowling Green Evensong will take place Sunday.
The combined churches of Bowling Green will bring an casual evening of music and worship beginning at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85892294315?pwd=M3NaUUtuTzNLcHJUTXBqMW4zTnludz09 to tune in.
Among the churches providing music are Peace Lutheran, Trinity United Methodist and St. Mark Lutheran.
Ten BG clergy will be leading the worship.
The event is sponsored by the Bowling Green Ministerial Association for everyone.