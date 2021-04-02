The following will take place next week — virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday pork chop, Tuesday grilled chicken breast, Wednesday barbecue beef sandwich, Thursday sweet and sour chicken, Friday hamloaf.
Activities
MONDAY
Facebook: Discussion Question
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class**
10 a.m. Zoom: You Decide
TUESDAY
Facebook: 5-Question Trivia
10 a.m. Zoom: Fear and Me: Featured speaker Dr. Arpan Yagnik, author, TEDx speaker
2 p.m. Zoom: Listening Hour: Facilitated by Francesca Leass, LISW-S, LICDC-CS, Wood County Community Health Center
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class**
1 p.m. Zoom: Digital Euchre
6:30 p.m. Zoom: Dynamic Balance Through Dance Class**
THURSDAY
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Cooking with Betty Dean-Mitchell: Making edible rose bouquet flower pot.
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class**
10 a.m. Zoom: Brain Games: riddles, trivia, spot the differences, puzzles and problem-solving exercises
Advanced planning
Join in live on April 30 at 10 a.m. via Zoom to gain insight from Sam Stearns, business owner of Songbird Transitions. This is an Ohio-based company focusing on senior downsizing, estate dispersal and home sale preparation. This session will share tips on how to get started with the sorting of items/rooms/closets, ways to make meaningful donations and how to identify items that are coined the term “Selective Sentimental Value.”
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.