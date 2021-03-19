The following will take place next week — virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department at programs@wccoa.net. Or, join in at www.facebook.com/wccoa.
*VLA indicates the LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy on Zoom.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday cabbage roll, Tuesday black-eyed peas hash, Wednesday turkey pot roast, Thursday chicken teriyaki, Friday almandine pollock.
Activities
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. Zoom: Delay the Disease Class**
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class**
2:30 p.m. Zoom: Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention**
MONDAY
Facebook: Discussion question
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class**
2 p.m. Zoom: Card-Making Craft: Supplies provided for the first 10 registered, presented by Christine Burger, Northeast Area Site Manager, WCCOA**
TUESDAY
Facebook: 5-Question Trivia
10 a.m. Zoom: Bingo: Cover-all prize awarded
2 p.m. Zoom: *VLA: College Savings for Your Grandchildren, presented by Chad Plontz, financial adviser, Edward Jones.
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class**
10 a.m. Zoom: International Studies Program: Where Historical Events Meets Personal Experiences **partnership with Canterbury ElderCollege, Windsor, Ontario, Canada
2 p.m. Zoom: Acrylic Painting Class: 10 spots available; cost $5, hosted by Alicia Cantu**
6:30 p.m. Zoom: Dynamic Balance Through Dance Class**
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Multiple Visions: Interacting with Art, hosted by Dianne Klein, volunteer docent at the Toledo Museum of Art.
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class**
10:30 a.m. Zoom: Scavenger Hunt
1 p.m. Zoom: Bingo: Cover-all prize awarded
Advanced planning
Combating Isolation Program on March 30 at 10 a.m. Learn about various ways to keep minds and bodies healthy. Facilitated by Dr. Murthy Gokula, Concierge Connected Care and Shelley Horine, MA, LPCC, Pathways to Serenity.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.