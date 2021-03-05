The following will take place next week — virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department at programs@wccoa.net. Or, join in at www.facebook.com/wccoa.
*VLA indicates the LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy on Zoom.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday chicken a la king, Tuesday chef salad, Wednesday stuffed pepper, Thursday pork chop, Friday vegetable lasagna.
Activities
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. Zoom: Delay the Disease Class**
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class**
2:30 p.m. Zoom: Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention**
MONDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class**
2 p.m. Zoom: *VLA: The Irish Invasion of Canada 1866, presented by Mike McMaster, education coordinator, Wood County Museum.
TUESDAY
Facebook: 5-Question Trivia
10 a.m. Zoom: National Consumer Protection, presented by the Office of the Ohio Consumer’s Counsel, the Office of the Ohio Attorney General, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Social Security Administration.
2 p.m. Zoom: Name that Tune.**
7 p.m. Zoom: Dementia Friends Ohio Interactive Session: Basic info on dementia and how it can affect everyday living.
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class**
6:30 p.m. Zoom: Dynamic Balance Through Dance Class**
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: *VLA: March Madness: Learn about amphibians and the common frogs and toads you can find in Northwest Ohio, presented by Lauren Stewart, naturalist, ODNR.
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Cooking with Betty Dean-Mitchell: Shamrock cookies.
FRIDAY
Facebook: Friday Funny
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength and Balance Exercise Class**
10 a.m. Zoom: Brain Games: Riddles, trivia, and problem-solving exercises.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.