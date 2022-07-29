PERRYSBURG – The city’s Summer Recreation Program has been in full swing since June.

A total of 1,400 kids ages 3-14 years old were registered for the 56 camps and activities this summer. The most popular were Water World with 352 kids signed up and Animal Camp which had 235 participants. By the end of summer, 3,600 Freezie Pops were given out.

