PERRYSBURG – The city’s Summer Recreation Program has been in full swing since June.
A total of 1,400 kids ages 3-14 years old were registered for the 56 camps and activities this summer. The most popular were Water World with 352 kids signed up and Animal Camp which had 235 participants. By the end of summer, 3,600 Freezie Pops were given out.
The final week of programming is next week and there are several events scheduled. All activities will take place at Municipal Park, 915 Elm St.
The following events are scheduled for Wednesday:
Kids Color Run – Kids must register on RecDesk
First Night Out, 6-9:15 p.m.
Perrysburg police will be on hand and will be serving up free hot dogs to participants. This event will also feature several outdoor games including an inflatable obstacle course and a dunk tank.
Glow Roll – Kids must register on RecDesk. Registration for a Glow Kit ended July 22.
9:30 p.m. - Kids will ride around the park with their decorated bicycles.
The following event is scheduled for Thursday:
Last Day at the Park, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Free hot dog lunch, inflatable obstacle course, dunk tank, outdoor games, and much more!