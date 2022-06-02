PEMBERVILLE — For Ethan Patchett, caddying is more than a part-time job. It’s a ticket to a full ride scholarship.
The Eastwood High School senior is one of seven high school caddies at Inverness Golf Club who won the WGA’s Chick Evans Scholarship. The scholarship is a full four-year housing and tuition scholarship.
It’s the nation’s largest privately funded scholarship program. The scholarship is estimated at $120,000 over four years.
Patchett said his dad talked him into caddying the summer after his freshman year. His dad also caddied when he was younger and won the scholarship also.
“My dad got the same scholarship when he was younger. So the goal was to be able to get the scholarship and it panned out,” Patchett said.
There are four selection criteria for the scholarship award: a strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need and outstanding character.
“His caddy record is part of what you need to become a finalist for this scholarship. We require a kid to caddy at least two years and have around 150 rounds of caddying. He has done all of that in addition to character inside the school and outside the school, the academic record and then the financial need,” said Dick Ressner, a director with the Western Golf Association, which manages the scholarship program.
Patchett said he worked toward earning the scholarship by always being available to caddy. He also worked hard to earn good grades.
He said going to college without the worry of going into debt means a lot to him and his family. Caddying was also an opportunity to gain a new passion.
“I enjoy walking around the golf course for five hours and get paid. It’s a wonderful experience,” Patchett said.
The fact that he drives 40 minutes from home to Inverness shows his dedication, Ressner said.
At Eastwood, Patchett spent a lot of time between different extracurriculars. He was in the marching and concert band for all four years of high school. Patchett also played baseball for his first three years.
However, Patchett said his favorite extracurricular was being a part of the golf team. He didn’t join the golf team until his junior year.
He said he loved spending time with his friends through all of his after-school activities. But the game of golf has grown on him. It has become one of his favorite hobbies.
“I didn’t start golfing until after I started caddying. I learned to love it and enjoy being out on the golf course and playing,” Patchett said.
Patchett has learned a lot during his time at Eastwood. He had to balance his school work, social life and his job to be where he is today.
All of his extracurriculars helped him manage his time so he can enjoy his time in high school.
“You’re only this young once, so you might as well have fun and do all the stuff that you can,” Patchett said. “Doing band, baseball and golf while still having time for school work helped me learn how to plan out my time better.”
Just like his dad, Patchett will attend the University of Miami (OH) this fall. He said it was his own decision to go there, but his dad did influence his decision.
While at college, Patchett is looking to study somewhere in the business and finance area. He said he is leaning more towards studying business analytics.
Patchett said business analytics is an attractive major because he likes the math involved with it. His love of math came from his dad.
“I’ve always been a math guy, my dad is as well. He helps gear me towards being good at math and loving math, numbers and figuring out equations,” Patchett said.
Golf will continue to be a big part of Patchett’s life. He said he will continue to find time to play during and after college.
Nationwide, there were 900 applications received, 315 awarded with seven of them at Inverness, Ressner said.