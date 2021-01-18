PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg High School will present its Winter One Acts featuring three one-act plays full of comedy.
• 10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse
It’s the end of the world and hordes of rampaging zombies are about to kill you. What do you do? Try your hand at kung fu against the undead? Attempt to reason with creatures that would rather eat brains than use them? Turn to this handy and hilarious guide to survive the apocalypse.
• Pillow Talk
In Pillow Talk, two heterosexual men, Aaron and Doug, are forced to share a bedroom and a bed in the mobile home of Aaron’s eccentric grandmother. Hampered by Doug’s phobic fear of physical intimacy, the characters are forced to examine their feelings about friendship and each other. As the battle lines are drawn, they get little sleep and a night full of surprises.
• Once Upon A Wolf
This fast and furious collection of fractured fairy tales with a modern twist tells what happens when the Big Bad Wolf decides he (or she) doesn’t want to be big or bad anymore. Old Granny Stinky feet is just trying to tell the kiddies some stories, but she’s having trouble with the Wolf. He won’t eat her like he’s supposed to. Instead, he wants to be the good guy for a change, so he’s off on a mission to become a hero – no matter how many people tell him it is impossible.
There will be 12 performances at the Perrysburg High School auditorium stage and it will also be available for online rental.
Evening performances are Jan. 20-23 and Jan. 27-30 at 7:30 p.m.
Matinee performances are Jan. 23-24 and Jan. 30-31 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are available on the online box office at www.TinyUrl.com/PerrysburgTickets and https://tinyurl.com/OneActVideo for the show rental option.
Prices are $10 per ticket for in-person evening shows, $5 per ticket for Saturday matinees, and $15 for a one-time show rental.
Senior Activity Passes will not be honored for these performances.
Rob Gentry is the director and Deb Drew is the assistant director.