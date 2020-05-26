The Wood County Educational Service Center will write off nearly $15,000 this year in uncollected fees for its Community Learning Centers.
Last year that amount was $29,163, according to Treasurer Gina Fernbaugh.
That is down considerably from the $70,000 uncollected in 2017.
The ESC board learned of the $15,434.70 in write-offs at its April meeting.
“Some of the positives is the enrollment has increased considerably,” Fernbaugh said.
Enrollment has gone up 6.5% over last year.
The agency uses letters, phone calls and emails — and made between 21-48 attempts — to try to collect the debt.
“It’s not just a one-attempt try and then let’s write it off,” Fernbaugh said.
There are 49 families on the list that still owe money for enrollment in the program.
The balance of the accounts is as low as $11 and as high as $1,753.
Only three accounts are over $1,000 while 13 are under $100.
“For a program intended to serve low-income students and their families, the forgiven debts are at an acceptable level given our current rates,” CLC Director Susan Spencer wrote in her report to the board.
Many of the families that owe for the program have never applied for a reduced rate despite evidence that many qualify for a discount, she said.
From February 2019 to February 2020, $488,855 in fee revenue was collected, up 4.3% from the previous year.
The CLC, in place since 2001 and now at 10 locations, provides extended-day academic and enrichment experiences for more than 1,000 students to enhance school-day learning while meeting out-of-school care needs for families.
The learning centers provide children with homework assistance, breakfast/snack, physical activities, fun extended learning opportunities, and a safe place to have fun outside the school day. Fees are based on a sliding fee scale, which offers a participation feel from $3.75 per hour to zero. The program accepts all students regardless of their ability to pay.