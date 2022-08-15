Grape Smugglers
This seasoned band will play on the main stage on Saturday from 8:30-11 p.m. They cover many genres of music, including vintage R&B and soul, with a pinch of country.
Karaoke
Karaoke with Jer-E-Oke on Wednesday from 8:45-10 p.m. on the main stage.
Bob Stevens
Catch this performance on Saturday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the main stage.
Johnny Rodriguez
The guitar player will be on the main stage Thursday from 5-7 p.m. He is known for playing covers from many genres with his Martin 12-string acoustic, harmonicas and G and L “Legacy” electric guitar.