NORTH BALTIMORE — The North Baltimore Garden Club will hold its annual flower show during the Good Ole Summertime at the North Baltimore Public Library Wolfe Community Room, July 30 from noon-5 p.m.
All area gardeners are invited to enter the competition.
The group will be accepting both specimen flowers (annuals, perennials), as well as flower arrangements, fairy gardens, hanging baskets, and both indoor and outdoor foliage and potted plants. A special category has been created this year for patriotic flower arrangements.
Entries can be dropped off July 29 from 5-7 p.m., as well as 9-10 a.m. July 30. Judging is closed, and will be day of show, between the hours of 10 a.m.-noon. Pick up of entries will be from 5-6 p.m. Saturday after the show. All specimen flowers must be in clear vases, the club has a few vases available at the time of entry if needed.
Entry blanks, along with a complete listing of show categories, can be picked up at the library or by contacting the club at [email protected].