The Congressional Art Competition showcases the artistic talent in Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District.
High school students who live or attend school in Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District are encouraged to submit a piece of art for this year’s competition.
In 2020, 75 entries were received from 17 schools throughout the district for this national high school visual art competition.
Ceria Fortney, at Bowling Green High School, won an honorable mention for her work entitled “Wildlife.”
Entries for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition must be submitted by 5 p.m. on March 31 and will be received by digital submission only. Students may email their submissions to OH05.Art@mail.house.gov. Artwork should be submitted as a high-resolution JPEG or PDF.
Each student is allowed one entry. Eligible artwork includes the following:
• Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.
• Drawings: pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, markers
• Collages: must be two dimensional
• Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints
• Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, etc.
• Computer-Generated Art
• Photography
All entries must meet the following criteria:
• The submission must be two dimensional.
• If selected as the winning piece, it must arrive in Washington, D.C., framed.
• The submission must be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep, including the frame.
It also must have a wire attached to the back suitable for hanging on a wall.
• The submission must not weigh more than 15 pounds.
• The submission must be original in concept, design and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws.