BLUFFTON — For the third straight year, Bluffton University’s enrollment continues to be on the rise. A large incoming first-year class combined with successful retention efforts and growth in adult and graduate studies enrollments account for a 49-student increase over 2020-21 enrollment.
Bluffton’s first-year class includes 242 students which is the largest first-year class since the 2011 class of 250. The class GPA is also higher and applications were also at an all-time high as were acceptances, with credit going to Bluffton’s test-flexible option.
“The 2021 recruitment cycle was filled with many uncertainties, but one thing is certain: students want to come to Bluffton. We believe our extra efforts to safely and successfully ‘do college’ in person and on campus last year showed high school students that a thriving college experience in the midst of a pandemic is possible,” said Robin Bowlus, vice president of advancement and enrollment management.
Total full-time enrollment of 774, which includes adult and graduate studies, has grown by 55 students in the last three years. Transfer enrollment was stable with 20 students but COVID continues to be a barrier for international student enrollment.
Bluffton’s adult and graduate studies programs have experienced increased enrollment thanks to the corporate and education partner programs.
Located on a 65-acre residential campus, Bluffton offers 90 majors, minors and interdisciplinary programs for undergraduate students, including nationally accredited programs in dietetics, education, music and social work.
Opportunities for working adults include accounting, business management, RN to BSN and social work degree-completion programs and graduate programs in business administration, education and organizational management.