he LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy, which wrapped up a successful second semester with over 100 participants, is now open for registration for the fall.

The academy is a platform of programming offered through the Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. in partnership with the Bowling Green State University Optimal Aging Institute. Academy courses focus on education, engagement and life enrichment and are facilitated by volunteer instructors with a passion for their chosen subjects. Courses are intended to be enjoyable and stimulating for all participants and include opportunities for social interaction.

0
0
0
0
0