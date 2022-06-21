PERRYSBURG — Listen to jazz and bluegrass this week during the lunch in the park and farmers markets concerts.
The Wednesday at Woodlands lunchtime concert series continues with the Dave Kosmyna Trio from noon to 1 p.m. at the Woodlands Park shelter area, 429 E. Boundary St. The series will continue every Wednesday through August.
Picnic tables are available and attendees may have their lunch while listening.
The Dave Kosmyna Trio features Ray Heitger and Ragtime Rick, are two Dixieland Jazz legends. Heitger, on clarinet, is the leader of Toledo’s famous Cakewalkin’ Jass Band of Tony Packo’s fame, and local piano player and entertainer, Ragtime Rick, former saloon proprietor and host of WCWA’s Saturday Morning Extravaganza, rounds out the band with Kosmyna, who will lead the trio.
Kosmyna holds a Doctor of Musical Arts in Trumpet Performance and is on the faculty of Ohio Northern University teaching trumpet, theory and composition ,and directs the Jazz Ensemble at Ohio Northern. He is an active composer and arranger, published by BVD Press and Pasticcio Music. His works have been performed by brass ensembles throughout the country.
Music at the Market presented by Mercy Health continues Thursday at 7 p.m. with JT & Thunderhill. Concerts take place on the lawn of the Commodore Schoolyard, 140 E. Indiana Ave. Concert-goers should bring a blanket or chair.
JT & Thunderhill is a bluegrass band led by singer and rhythm guitarist Julie Theroux, who is also a member of the New Christy Minstrels, a world renowned folk band. Theroux is a classically trained pianist but began her professional career singing and playing guitar at festivals and art events. She met the founder of the New Christy Minstrels, Randy Sparks who invited her to join the Minstrels after watching her perform.
When she isn’t touring, Theroux enjoys playing bluegrass around Northwest Ohio with JT & Thunderhill. Thunderhill is group of accomplished area musicians who belong to other well- known area bands. Their music backgrounds range from rock to gypsy jazz. The musicians have come together with a common interest and appreciation for the elements presented in playing bluegrass. Band members include John Barile (vocals, guitar, mandolin, dobro), Wes Linenkugal (vocals, upright bass), Doran Wells on banjo, Issac Snyder (vocals and guitar) and Julie Theroux (vocals, and rhythm guitar).
