FREMONT – Hear frightful local and regional ghost stories as you walk through the grounds of the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums at night by lantern light during Spirit Stories at Spiegel Grove on Oct. 30.
This year, the guided lantern walks will also make two stops in the historic Hayes Home, where visitors will learn about the Victorian era, the time when President Rutherford and First Lady Lucy Hayes lived, and its interest in death. Victorians, the “rock stars of death culture,” sometimes took pictures of the dead, conducted seances and participated in other practices that might seem creepy today.
The event is from 7-10 p.m. with tours lasting one hour. There will be a campfire and popcorn, cider and hot chocolate. Take your picture with “ghosts” at the spirit photography station.
Tours are limited to 10 people per time slot, and attendees must wear face coverings. Tours are offered throughout the evening, with the last tour leaving at 9 p.m.
Tickets are required and cost $10 for Hayes Presidential members and $15 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.rbhayes.org/events/2020/10/30/events/spirit-stories-at-spiegel-grove/. Advance tickets are recommended. Tickets will be sold the night of the event at the museum front desk, pending availability.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.