Join the Wood County District Public Library’s Bone Chilling Book Club to discuss a horror, mystery, thriller or suspense novel every month.
Book club meetings are hybrid, taking place at 7 p.m. in Meeting Room A&B at the Bowling Green library and online via Zoom. Register by calling 419-352-5050, email woodref@wcdpl.org, or visit wcdpl.org.
Titles on the schedule:
May 17 - “Invisible” by James Patterson
June 14 - “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides
July 12 - “In A Dark, Dark Wood” by Ruth Ware
Aug. 16 - “Home Before Dark” by Riley Sager