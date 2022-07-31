The All American Petting Zoo has a new star this year.
The petting zoo will return to the Wood County Fair for fairgoers to see all kinds of animals.
Emus are the newest addition, said Charles Beam, who runs the petting zoo.
“Emus are going to be the new animals this year, which is really exciting,” Beam said.
The petting zoo is accompanied by crowd participation, animal trivia, and education for kids. The showcase will be free for anyone attending the fair.
It is not unusual to see farm animals at fairs, such as goats and calfs, but All American Petting Zoo takes it to the next level.
“Our most popular animals are probably the camels and the mini-horses,” Beam said.
The All American Petting Zoo is famous for showcasing animals that you wouldn’t typically see at a regular fair.
People are able to see camels, zebras and now the emus.
At the petting zoo, children will be able to visit with all of these different kinds of animals and learn some fun facts about them.
With some of the animals, they are able to pet them or give a snack. There are also trivia games for kids to participate in.
At their fair tent, it gives people the unusual opportunity to get up close to a variety of diverse animals, Beam said.
The All American Petting Zoo is based out of Ridgeland, South Carolina. They have been in business for many years, and go to many fairs all across the country, Beam said.
All American Petting Zoo has been all over the country with these events.
One of their standout aspects, compared to other animal showcases, is that they offer mini-horse rides and camel rides, Beam said.
Under strict supervision, children are able to take a short ride, he said.
Running a petting zoo can be a challenging task, especially considering the sheer number of animals that has to be looked after.
“We have about 90 animals at our petting zoo,” Beam said.
When asked how difficult it was to oversee so many animals, Beam gave an answer that was brief, yet showed just how long he has been in this profession: “No, it’s not hard. It’s part of the game and part of the job.”
He said he has always wanted to educate children about animals and give them an up-close relationship with them.
“If you have a dream, you chase it. You always chase it,” Beam said.
He added that he puts in hard work to make great entertainment and to see the kids’ smiling faces.