PERRYSBURG — With the move to full, in-person classes five days a week at Perrysburg Schools, classified employees will also be returning to a full schedule.
“We’ve been going four days for a long time,” Treasurer Pam Harrington said. “We’re just adding them in for one more day. It doesn’t seem like a lot of people, and a lot of money, but when you really look at it … it adds up.”
The board’s approval of the return at the March 15 meeting also authorized the spending of $57,852 that had long been budgeted.
“We have negotiated contacts,” Harrington said. “We built it into the budget to come five days a week for the whole year. It was already in as a cost. I didn’t remove from the budget the reduced days.
‘The idea was always that we were bringing the kids back this year. We kept thinking that it was going to happen.”
There will be 69 employees adding Mondays back into their schedules. They will be working at Perrysburg Junior High, Hull Prairie Intermediate and Perrysburg High School.
There will be 38 employees returning in transportation, all bus drivers. The rest come from a variety of jobs, including food service and playground, cafeteria and study hall monitors,
The bulk of the total cost will be the employees returning for nine weeks on March 29, for $52,573. Meanwhile the classified employees at the high school will be returning for five weeks on April 26, at an additional cost of $5,278.
A regular question at board meetings has been the amount saved by not having all the employees working. However, there have been many additional expenses, which is where the semi-annual forecast comes in.
Harrington said that there is a state-required forecast in November and then another in May, that she called “really an update.” That update looks backwards at the school year that already happened.
“A lot of folks don’t do it,” Harrington said. “It is really just an update if there are a lot of changes. There have been a lot of changes.”
There are often changes at the end of the year.
“I won’t know those until we start running our simulations for the forecasts,” she said.
That forecast, for fiscal year 2021, is due at the end of May.
“Never in my life did I think we would live through a pandemic, but we’re super excited to have the kids back,” Harrington said.