BLOOMDALE — Elmwood Local Schools again will accept substitute teachers who don’t have a post-secondary degree.
The board of education at its Aug. 8 meeting approved a resolution to employ substitute teachers, as needed, who do not have a degree as long as they successfully complete a background check and show evidence of a non-renewable temporary substitute teaching license issued by the Ohio Department of Education.
Prior to the passage of House Bill 409 in January 2021, substitute teachers were required to hold a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution, but it did not have to be in education or a related field.
The state legislation has been extended to the 2022-23 school year.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Voted to continue the student athletic drug testing program at board expense for the 2022-23 school year.
• Accepted $7,000 from Gary and Sandy Rhodes for time clocks for the football program, and $300 from the Toledo Roadrunners Club for the elementary running club.
• Hired Ashley Oestreich as elementary secretary and gave her a one-year contract, and Stacie Nagy as assistant volleyball coach.
• Announced that custodian Dawn Hamman and financial specialist/treasurer’s secretary Kelli Reiser will retire and are seeking employment in the same position. A public meeting on the issue of re-employment will be held Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the school auditeria.
• Approved two contracted service agreements, with Maxim Healthcare Services and Bridge Home Health and Hospice, to provide nursing/aide services for two special needs students. The hourly rate is $55 and $60, respectively.
• Learned the July income tax payment was $402,000 more than last year.
• Set the next meeting for Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the school auditeria.