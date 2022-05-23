JERRY CITY — Elmwood High School celebrated its annual Junior and Senior prom on April 30 at the high school.
It started with the Grand March, where the community was invited to come out and view the students dressed up in their prom attire. Each of the 215 students who were signed up was announced as they entered the event.
The theme was One Night in Vegas with the colors being red, white and black.
Country Farmhouse catered baked chicken, roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, butter, veggies, and dip. Also served was cheesecake, Costco chocolate and vanilla cake, homemade cherry and apple pie made by Marlene Evans and BethAnn Crum, a gluten free dessert donated by Rachel August, Oreo Truffles made by Harper Rose Restaurant and marshmallow brownies.
The high school gymnasium and auditeria were decorated with balloons, paper lanterns, lights and a lighted water fountain to look like Vegas. The students danced until 10 p.m. when they were sent home to change and then to return at 11 p.m. for After Prom.
During that hour volunteers transformed the event with inflatables, corn hole boards, cards, games, a casino package, an escape room trailer, concessions, spin art, an ice cream buffet, Pac-Man arcade and Miss Pac-Man arcade and a coffee bar. The DJ played music for the 176 students.
More than $3,000 in donated prizes/baskets were raffled off to the students that were still present at the end of the night.
Visit https://www.elmwood.k12.oh.us/ to view more pictures.
This year’s prom committee included Abigail Allison, Anna Allison, Anna Barber, Delaney Blake, Ava Bloom, Jonathon Bodnar, Mason Crum, Madelyn Davis, Cara Frank, Casey Frank, Julia Gross, Emaline Lee, Kyle Long , Adam Meyer, Anna Meyer, Mallory Miller, Eli Moody, Rachel Murray, Riley Olea, Sophie Piper, Sydnie Piper, Kennadie Plouck, Jacob Reinhart, Bryce Reynolds, Solanna Riddle, Allen Sterling, Tayler Tussing and Nina Zibbel. The adviser was Roberta Bodnar.
Other student helpers included Frank Blair, Mariella Garcia, McKaylee Rochowiak, Kyler Heiserman, Brody Reynolds, Brady Sterling, Jayla Gailbraith, Karly Miller, Piper Stearns, Bryce Jensen, Andrew Traxler and William Sorensen.