JERRY CITY – The Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education’s decision to not tape the public comment part of its meeting is being questioned.
The board in April decided to start recording its meetings, with the video attached to Superintendent Tony Borton’s weekly email message to the community.
But then a parent spoke out about how her child was being bullied in school and the lack of mental health support being offered.
Now, recording of the meetings will begin at the treasurer’s report and not include public comment, the board decided at Monday’s meeting.
“I honestly thought it was a great idea until that happened, and now I don’t think it’s right,” said board member Melanie Davis.
Community member Shelley Lee said that at a recent community meeting she hosted, the issue was brought up about online meetings.
She said the public discussion is part of public record and should be taped and shared, especially for those who can’t make the meetings.
“We can’t control what an adult will say … and once that’s out online, anyone can take clips … and there’s no way, once that happens, we can’t bring it back or do anything to protect our students,” Davis said.
“So, I personally I’m going to be against it,” she said.
Board President Debbie Reynolds said at first there were no reservations about videotaping.
“When names are mentioned, we’re very sensitive to that,” she said. “It’s our jobs to protect our students, and when a mother says it. … We can’t control that.”
“It is a public meeting, and anyone can come, but to video what people might say, we can’t control that,” Davis said.
Board member Ryan Lee also agreed and pointed to the public part of April’s meeting.
“A child was concerned about bullying and the ramifications of that,” he said. “I would be appalled if I knew students that were bullying another student were able to take a video and use that … and send it out on social media.
“I’m not into that,” Lee said.
Reynolds said with today’s social media, those comments could be turned into a weapon.
It is critical for the public to know what is going on, Shelley Lee said.
Board member Jeremie Pennington also said he thought it was a good idea at first, and then the parent made the decision at the April meeting to discuss her child.
Shelley Lee said she understood the concerns, but transparency also should be considered.
She said the board was being too sensitive but added she does not want to endanger any student.
Public opinion should be recorded and shared, Shelley Lee said.
She asked as an alternative that speakers and their topics be added to the minutes.
Borton said that all topics within public discussion are added to the board minutes.
Board members supported starting the recording of the meeting at the treasurer’s report, which is after public comment, so viewers can see what is going on in the district.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Heard from athletics boosters President Bill Zimmerman that the group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. The reverse raffle is its biggest fundraiser, bringing in $15,000-$25,000 but the concession stand income also helps.
Food licensing is becoming expensive, at $1,600 a year, and Zimmerman asked if the boosters could operate under the district’s food license.
Additionally, he reported the inside concession stand is not up to code as it does not have a handwashing sink or dishwashing sink, and something will need to be done soon to fix those issues.
• Heard presentations from Base Results and the Ohio School Board Association on how they could help the district develop its strategic plan.
The board will make its decision on who to hire at a special meeting scheduled for May 19 at 5:30 p.m.
• Heard Doug Reynolds, retired basketball coach, comment on the lack of implementation of the district’s dress code.
• Accepted a gift of a baby grand piano to the music department, from the Copas family, for use in the auditorium.
• Approved an FFA trip to Washington, D.C., for a leadership conference June 21-26.
• Decided to lunch prices the same for next year.
• Approved continuing contracts for Mike Copas, Megan Hayes and Eric Poffenbaugh, all at the high school.
• Approved the purchase of a 72-passenger propane bus from Cardinal Bus Sales for $116,668, which is about $20,000 more than last year. A $45,000 grant will help offset the cost.
• Approved a number of head coaches, include Greg Bishop, football; Jason Barringer, cross country and girls basketball; Gerald Taft, boys golf; Eric Poffenbaugh, girls golf; Ty Traxler, boys basketball; and Nick Davis, wrestling. Kevin Wolfe was approved as athletic director, Carolyn Strunk Layne was approved as volunteer swim coach, and Jace Grossman was hired as strength coach at a salary of $16,000.
The board voted 2-3 for Kristine King as head volleyball coach with Davis, Pennington and Reynolds voting no.
The board voted 4-1 for Jackie Rothenbuhler as head cheerleading coach with Davis voting no.