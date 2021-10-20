JERRY CITY – Elmwood Local Schools will establish a permanent improvement fund using taxes it is already collecting.
At Monday’s school board meeting, members unanimously approved moving 1.20 mills now being levied for current expenses into a permanent improvement fund.
A public hearing was held at the meeting, and no one spoke against the move.
District Treasurer Luann Vanek said that the district is operating on 22.22 inside mills.
Inside millage is millage provided by the Constitution of the State of Ohio and is levied without a vote of the people
The action take Monday will reduce the district’s inside operating millage by 1.20 mills, Vanek said.
“There is no increase to the taxpayers. We are just shifting. This is like a savings account for future repairs … and purchases,” she said.
The district did the same thing in 2018, when it converted 0.80 mills levied for general expenses to permanent improvements.
The 1.2 mils are expected to move $186,000 to the permanent improvement fund annually, Vanek said.
The district has a 0.50-mill permanent improvement levy tied to the bond issue for its school and it can only be used for improvements or repairs to the school.
That bond will be paid off in 2023, at which time the permanent improvement levy will disappear, Vanek said.
“I think this is a wise move for the board of education,” she said.
In 2023, once the bond is paid off, another 1.60 mills will no longer be collected.
The district will always collect at least 20 inside mills, Vanek said.
“The (Wood County) auditor will not let roll taxes below the 20-mill floor,” she said.
At this point, there will be increase to taxpayers, Vanek said.
As property values go up, property owners will see a little bit of a tax increase through its inside millage.
The district does not have a property tax, however, and generates its revenues through income taxes.
The funds in question are allocated for the general fund, said board member Brian King. That fund is used mostly for salaries and supplies.
“We’re taking a percentage and putting it into a specific account. The reason we’re putting it there, we’re starting to save money for that rainy day,” he said.
Permanent improvement funds can only be used for repairs or purchases that will last at least five years, such as roofs, buses and paving.
“Once there, it can be used for a single purpose,” said Superintendent Tony Borton.
King also said that the district hasn’t asked for additional millage since the bond issue to pay for the new PreK-12 school, which opened in 2004.
“From a school district standpoint, we have always lived within our means,” he said.
The board agreed to use those new PI dollars to repave its parking lots.
A $356,694 proposal was accepted from Morlock Asphalt to add new asphalt to five areas at the Elmwood complex.
Borton said that the economy of scale would support having all the work done at the same time. The Morlock proposal was 10-cents cheaper per square foot than what the architect expected, he said.
There were five separate areas that Morlock provided costs for.
Area A, the parking lot next to the board office entrance, has water damage and new drainage is needed. The top layer of asphalt will be milled, and drainage pipe would be added before the lot is repaved. The cost is $91,000.
Area B is for the parking lot behind the elementary and the driveway behind the school. Morlock would build a top layer and repaved the space at a cost of $35,600.
Area C, which is from the board office past the baseball field to the FFA building including the circle drive at the community center, would be milled and repaved. The cost is $77,400.
Area D will include milling the top layer and repaving the bus compound for a cost of $60,200.
Area E is the stone lot at the community center. It would be fixed with a new base and asphalt surface for $110,800.
To do the work separately, it would have cost $375,467, said board President Ryan Lee.
Borton said the projects were not bid. He requested proposals from three companies: One did not respond, one said it couldn’t get to the project until late next summer, and the third response was from Morlock.
Bidding was not required for this project and requests for proposals was sufficient, he said.
Doing all the areas at once makes the most financial sense, King said. The blacktop at the community center is at least 20 years old, he said.
“At some point, we have a responsibility to get some of these things back to where we need to be,” King said. “That’s going to cost money.
“The time has come we need to do these things. … Putting this off again will cost us more money and it will still need to be done,” he said.
There are water issues in the bus lot and drainage issue in the board lot. When standing water freezes, that creates a safety risk with ice, said board member Debbie Reynolds.
She said she was glad Borton is recommending a local company – Morlock is in Portage – but said that she would have liked to see some competitive bidding.
Borton said he believed if he had advertised the job, he would have gotten the same results.
The vote passed 3-1, with Reynolds voting no and board member Melanie Davis abstaining.
Reynolds explained later her no vote was only for the process and not for the projects.
All areas except the board parking lot will be done this year, Borton said, but the price is locked if the work can’t be done until spring.