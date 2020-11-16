JERRY CITY – Elmwood Local Schools administrators have learned that one in four 10th graders have vaped nicotine.
That and other data was shared with board of education members at their October meeting.
Bill Ivoska, who for years has led the Youth Survey on Addiction and Mental Health for the Wood County Educational Service Center, appeared via video to share the results as they pertain to Elmwood.
The biennial youth survey was released in February and showed data that was gathered from all students in grades 5-12 in all public school districts in Wood County last year.
Ivoska said for data purposes, a current junior was a sophomore when the survey was administered.
A total of 10,196 students took the survey, including 578 at Elmwood.
The results specific to Elmwood show one in four 10th and 11th graders have vaped.
The results released in 2014 show 5.6% of sophomores had vaped; the number rose to 26.3% in this survey. No juniors had vaped in 2014, yet 25.9% said they had in 2020. Also, no seventh graders said they vaped in 2014 yet 15.6% said they had in 2020.
Most kids put nicotine in the vaping device. Flavors are the second most popular and they switch to THC as they get older, Ivoska said.
County-wide, vaping nicotine has replaced or supplemented the use of cigarettes. Only 3.8% of seniors in the county say they smoke cigarettes yet 22.2% said they vape nicotine.
At Elmwood, the percentage of students who said in this survey they had vaped nicotine was 2.4% seventh grade, 10.4% eighth grade, 12.9% ninth grade, 24.6% 10th grade, 22.2% 11th grade and 18.6% 12th grade.
“No one at Elmwood said they were vaping marijuana two years ago,” Ivoska said.
This survey showed 12.3% of 10th graders and 13% of 11th graders said they had vaped marijuana in the previous 30 days. That amounts to 14 sophomores and 12 juniors based on Elmwood’s enrollment, he said.
While alcohol use is going down in the county, it is still the drug of choice among students, he said.
At Elmwood, in the month previous to the survey, on average 28% of sophomores and juniors said they had consumed alcohol. Binge drinking among those classes was 14% and 11.1% respectively. About 18.5% of seniors indicated they had binged on alcohol.
Binge drinking – having five or more drinks in a row — was up in those three grades from two years ago, as well.
Marijuana use in general also is up in grades 8-12 while heroin use is down. The use of narcotic painkillers shows a bump among eighth-grades, sophomores and seniors.
Ivoska also touched on the link between mental health and substance abuse.
“As kids use, they report … greater mental health problems,” he said.
While suicide attempts are trending downward in the county, they were high in grades 10-12 at Elmwood, Ivoska said.
Fourteen percent of sophomores and just over 11% of juniors and seniors said they have attempted suicide, according to his report.
Abuse, neglect, and having a family member incarcerated all affect on thoughts of suicide, he said.
Over 50% of fifth and sixth graders reported gaming in the last year and 48.7% of sixth-graders reported gaming more than two hours a day.
“It’s something to keep your eye on because kids are going to be far more involved in the cyber world now than they were in the past,” Ivoska said.
Kyle Clark, director of prevention education at the WCESC, said day-to-day behavior lessons in the lower grades have a good carryover, “not only with substance abuse but bullying and mental health.”
District prevention specialist Emily Smith said life skills are taught in sixth and eight grades, and D.A.R.E. is done in fifth and seventh grades. Problem identification is offered as an 8-10 week program for students who get in trouble and gets them back on track.
Board member Debbie Reynolds asked what could be done to address suicide.
Clark said some multi-grade level prevention programs are in the works at the ESC including a program that encourages empathy and shows how to reach out and make a referral to an adult.
Board member Ryan Lee asked, based on all the data shared, which issue they should focus on.
Ivoska suggested nicotine usage, which has been associated with every negative mental health, discipline and delinquency issue.
“We’ve eliminated nicotine use through cigarettes but we are seeing nicotine being delivered through vaping,” he said.
In his opinion, “the best thing you can do for both mental health and substance abuse would be to put the fear of God into these kids who are using nicotine.”
They won’t use a substance if they fear harm from it, he said, and fear of harm and fear of peer disapproval are good ways to keep students away from vaping.
Superintendent Tony Borton said the district’s new code of conduct addresses those students found vaping.
“The penalty is based on the vaping having drugs in it,” he said.
The goal is to put pressure on kids to keep vaping devices out of school.
“We’re really trying to use discipline in addition to programming to make changes in the data that we have seen,” he said.