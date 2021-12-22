JERRY CITY — Elmwood Middle School students weren’t pinching pennies when they decided to help raise funds for Flag City Honor Flight.
Students raised $3,648.70 – in loose change – during the first week of November.
The money will be used to send veterans and their guardians to Washington, D.C., to see the war memorials.
The goal was to raise enough to send one veteran to the nation’s capital, which was about $1,000.
That amount was raised in the first three days, said eighth-grade social studies teacher Elizabeth Miller.
Another $1,000 was raised in the fourth day alone and that same amount on the fifth day, she said.
Miller explained a coin drive was conducted a few years ago and they raised just over $1,500.
“I was hoping we would match it. I did not expect what we received,” she said.
“It was a lot of coins to count. We had a machine, but it took a lot of time.”
Money was turned in during first period then turned over to Miller to be counted.
Banks no longer take rolled coins, so every day the loose change were taken to the treasurer’s office to be taken to the bank to be deposited.
“It was heavy,” she said. “There were a lot of pennies.”
Both of Miller’s grandfathers served in World War II, one was a POW in Germany and the other flew 52 missions over New Guinea.
Neither got to visit their memorial in Washington, D.C., before they died, she said.
She said she learned of Honor Flight at a nearby air show and it was open to World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans.
The district’s Veteran Day assembly was canceled this year and when she approached her co-workers with the idea to raise funds for Flag City Honor Flight, “they all instantly loved the idea.”
“I just thought about my grandparents. They would have loved to go,” said Miller, who has taught at Elmwood for 18 years.
As soon as her students heard about the project, they got excited and wanted to help.
They embraced the idea, she said.
“It’s part of our civic responsibility to help our veterans,” she said.
Each grade’s social studies teacher really promoted it, she said.
Students often want to help but just need some guidance, she said.
Miller said students emptied their piggy banks and scrounged around their homes.
“Everywhere they could find the change,” she said.
Community members also donated coins.
Canadian coins and those smashed at tourist sites were rejected. A bolt and a hair pin also were found among the donations.
“When you’re collecting change in a jar, there a chance of other things getting in there,” she said.
The fifth-grade classes raised the most and earned a breakfast from the middle school student council. Eighth grade took second place.
Flag City Honor Flight is very appreciated of the donation, said FCHF President Bob Weinberg.
COVID-19 kept flights grounded in 2021 but he is working to put together a 2022 flight season with the first trip on June 7.
The cost of each flight, including the aircraft charter, is $90,000, he said, and normally there are 80 veterans and a guardian for each on the flight.
The work of students like those at Elmwood enables them to do these flights, Weinberg said.
“Without your donations, we could not fly,” he said. “We consider Elmwood Middle School a member of our Honor Flight team. Teamwork makes this happen.”
Miller said she rotates ideas every year and said they probably won’t do this again next year.
“We probably wouldn’t have as much enthusiasm if we did it every year,” she said.
The joke was there was a coin shortage until this project.
“We solved the coin shortage problem,” Miller said.
“It was a lot of fun.”