JERRY CITY – Elmwood Local Schools is seeking a new treasurer.
LuAnn Vanek announced in May her intent to retire at the end of the year.
The school board on Monday interviewed five candidates for the post.
The district received applications from 11 interested individuals, said Superintendent Tony Borton.
Two finalists will be called back for another interview July 29. Borton said Tuesday those two have not been officially selected.
The five finalists are:
Daniel Russomanno, treasurer for Woodmore Local School
Jenalee Niese, EMIS coordinator for Holgate Local Schools
Maria Robinson, chief financial officer for the Mental Health & Recovery Board of Erie and Ottawa counties.
Collin Reynolds, property claims representative for Westfield Insurance. He is an Elmwood High School graduate.
Austin Hoiles, branch manager for Huntington Financial Advisors in Cincinnati. He also is an Elmwood High School graduate.
The board wants to name the new treasurer in August, Borton said.
“Our goal is to name the person in August with start date to be determined,” he said.
The person will work with Vanek until she leaves, he said.
Borton said the board is searching for someone who understands all aspects of running the treasurer’s department and financially lead the district into the future.
Vanek has been with Elmwood for 12 years.