JERRY CITY – The audience will be blown away as Elmwood High School presents “The Wizard of Oz” this week.
Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Community Center auditorium.
Tickets are $7 for general admission and $5 for senior citizens and can be purchased online at https://www.elmwood.k12.oh.us/online-ticket-sales.html.
Masks are required and the district requests social distancing guidelines be followed.
Follow Dorothy as she trips down the Yellow Brick Road and meets the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, the Scarecrow and the Wicked Witch of the West before coming face to face with the Wizard of Oz.
The cast includes Karson Palmer as Aunt Em, Nathaniel Ziebold as Uncle Henry, Kaylie Kingery as Dorothy, Mason Coulter as the Scarecrow, Dylan Gheen as the Tin Man, Tyler Baum as the Lion, Clarissa Strong as the Wicked Witch and Aaron Smith as the Wizard of Oz.
Toto is played by Emily Abke while Abi Lee is Glinda, Thaddeus Hopkins-Fawcett is the Mayor of Munchkin City and Eleanor Wise is the Wicked Witch of the East.
The ensemble also includes Emily Abke, Onyx (Holley) Beckford, Dakota Blasius, Karlee Crum, Emmitt Heldberg, Cheyenne Podach, Trever Shaffer, Drake Stearns, and Eleanor Wise as the cyclone; Lexi Kern, Danyel Tussing as the cyclone dancers; Abi Lee as the lady in the rocking chair; Faith Shellhammer as the cow; Nathaniel Ziebold as the coroner; and Carson Strong as the barrister.
The munchkins, Lullaby League and Lollypop Guild will be played by Karson Palmer, Faith Shellhammer, Madison Bowers, Solanna Riddle, Angelika Knapczyk, Riley Olea, Chloe Thomas, Grace Tienarend, Danyel Tussing, Elvira Black, Jade Hathaway, Hannah Hines, Keeley Hines, Thaddeus Hopkins-Fawcett, Katelynn Logston, Julia Morales, Lily Nuding, Josie Robinson, Carson Strong, Sydney Wells, Rose-Medallion Whitman, Nathaniel Ziebold – many playing different roles.
Also is the show are Cheyenne Podach, Trever Shaffer, Drake Stearns as crows; Jade Hathaway, Hannah Hines, Grace Tienarend as apple trees; Abi Lee, Aaron Smith, Chloe Thomas, Grace Tienarend, Danyel Tussing as jitterbugs; Karlee Crum, Emmitt Heldberg, Lexi Kern, Cheyenne Podach, Trever Shaffer, Drake Stearns, Eleanor Wise as spooky trees; Madison Bowers, Jade Hathaway, Hannah Hines, Keeley Hines, Angelika Knapczyk, Abi Lee, Kaitlynn Logston, Lily Nuding, Karson Palmer, Solanna Riddle, Grace Tienarend as optimistic voices; Karson Palmer as the doorman; Thaddeus Hopkins-Fawcett as a guard; Onyx (Holley) Beckford as Nikko, leader of the winged monkeys; Dakota Blasius, Emmitt Heldberg, Trever Shaffer, Drake Stearns as winged monkeys; Karlee Crum, Lexi Kern, Cheyenne Podach, Danyel Tussing, Eleanor Wise as the Winkie leader and Winkie guards; Angelika Knapczyk as the Wizard’s assistant; and Elvira Black as the cat.