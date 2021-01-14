JERRY CITY – Elmwood Local Schools officials expect to have a multi-million cash balance in five years.
In the five-year forecast presented by Treasurer LuAnn Vanek, she predicted a cash balance of $2.55 million in fiscal year 2025.
The balance at the end of this year is expected to be $6.34 million.
Over the next five years, revenues are expected to increase only marginally while expenses go up by more than $2 million.
Real estate taxes are paid through continuing levies and account for $2.71 million in income this year and $2.81 million in fiscal year 2025.
Rover pipeline payments accounted for $3.01 million last year when the value of the second pipeline was added.
The estimated receipt from both pipelines was $5 million, Vanek said in her report, but Rover appealed its assessed value, asking that it be reduced to 54% of the original value.
Collection this year is expected to be $2.95 million.
An additional appeal with the Board of Tax Appeals has reduced its payment to 47% of the assessed value.
Based on projected annual depreciation of the pipeline, collection in fiscal year 2025 is expected to be $2.72 million.
The district’s two income taxes make up 14% of the district’s revenue. While receipts went up 4.85% last year, Vanek has estimated a minimal increase this year due to the impact of the coronavirus.
Income tax revenues are projected to be $2.04 million this year and $2.30 million in five years.
Vanek kept state funding flat at $6.84 million for all five years.
Revenue for fiscal year 2021 is expected to be $16.34 million and drop slightly to $16.31 million in fiscal year 2025.
Expenses are expected to jump from $15.94 million this year to $18.20 million in fiscal year 2025 due to increases in personal services.
The district has used Student Wellness and Success Funds to pay the salaries for a nurse and elementary guidance counselor. Two teaching positions previously provided by the county have been added but their costs will be offset in reductions in purchased services.
Vanek projected a 2% salary increase, putting costs this year at $8.57 million and $10.02 million in fiscal year 2025.
For benefits, medical premiums increased 1% and dental premiums increase 10% last year. For the next five years, Vanek is projecting an increase of 6%.
Benefits will total $3.56 million this year and $4.53 million in fiscal year 2025.
Purchased service costs drop due to the retrofitting of the school with LED light bulbs, and a savings of more than $670,000 in electric and gas from the closure of school due to COVID-19. The need for online schooling added $378,265 while the learning option of the Ohio Virtual Academy cost $90,000, Vanek said.
This line item drops from $2.52 million this year to $2.31 million in fiscal year 2025.
Expenses for fiscal year 2021 are expected to be $403,371 less than what will be collected in revenues.
Projected expenses in fiscal year 2025 are expected to be $1.92 million more than what is projected in revenue that year.
The board of education approved the forecast in November.