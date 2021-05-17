JERRY CITY — Elmwood High School students got to experience a near-normal prom in March after having an outside drive-in event last year.
The school celebrated prom on May 8 with a theme of Under the Stars.
Parents, siblings, grandparents, friends and other family members were in attendance in the school auditeria, which was decorated in black and white with a touch of silver/gray. There were over 2,000 sparkly lights, plus balloons made into clouds with dangling stars suspended from the ceiling over the dance floor.
Dinner was catered by Cathy Harrison and staff from the Country Farmhouse. There was an ice cream bar and a coffee/hot tea/hot apple cider/hot chocolate bar that the chaperones carted around.
This year, only the current juniors and seniors were allowed in order to maintain the 25% capacity order. There were 73 guests and 23 chaperones/helpers. D.J. Devin Clark played line dancing and fast-paced music with no slow dancing allowed.
More than $3,000 was donated in prom baskets. Every person in attendance went home with a basket or an extra prize.