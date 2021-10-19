JERRY CITY – Several Elmwood Local Schools parents again voiced concern over the quarantine guidelines the district is using for students exposed to the coronavirus.
At the Oct. 11, school board meeting, Angela Allen said when she last spoke at the September meeting, she asked the question of what was legally obligated by Elmwood.
The district’s attorney, the Ohio School Board Administration and district administrators all say, “they’re not asking, they’re telling,” Allen said.
She has been told not following the rules – rules that send healthy kids home — could result in misdemeanor charges and jail time, she said.
“I don’t feel we should say ‘this is the way it is’ and deal with it,” Allen said.
The board is elected to represent this community and she asked how the district can work to get around or change this rule.
Anyone wearing a mask does not have to go home, said Superintendent Tony Borton. As an example, if a student is within 3 feet of a positive case on the bus, when they are wearing masks, they can remain in school as long as they wear a mask for 14 days.
The district currently does not mandate masks in the classroom.
If a parent chooses not to do that, the child is sent home for 14 days, Borton said.
“It’s the health department’s rules,” he said.
Allen informed the board when her sixth grader was quarantined for not wearing a mask in the school, he sent a text to her around 12:30 p.m. She never received a call from the school.
When she arrived to take him home, he was in an overcrowded room with a glass front “just standing there on display.”
“They swarmed me and begged for my help,” she said about other students who saw her. “I’m trying to understand this whole process and how it is being handled at Elmwood.
“Kids are being treated like they are radioactive,” she said.
Allen said something needed to be done to make the process less traumatic and less hectic.
Borton said he stopped that practice as soon as he heard about it and a bigger space is now being used.
“I didn’t like what I heard, and I ended it,” he said.
Allen said her child was healthy and it served no purpose to make him sit at home for 14 days.
She said the district could follow a policy of “don’t ask, don’t tell” and only send a child home it they are showing visible symptoms.
David Lee said district administrators need to go back to doing what they were hired to do.
“Let’s just get back to education,” said Lee, who is a running for an open seat on the school board.
He also suggested rotating students to get around the 15-minute rule used for contract tracing.
He said he doesn’t understand why the district is making kids wear masks on school buses and not in the classroom.
“If you knew how corrupt our government was, you would be fighting for our kids,” said Amanda Schroeder, who has a niece in kindergarten.
Common sense should tell you that making a healthy child stay home is wrong, she said.
“You are complicit in abusing children,” Schroeder said. “You either stand up for our kids or resign so someone else who is willing to stand up for our kids can take your place.”
Brandon Morgart asked the board to find ways around the quarantine rules.
Allen also questioned the use of a COVID tracker – which parents didn’t know about — and said the data collected by that person is an invasion of privacy as parents did not give permission to share the medical information collected.
“What else is Elmwood doing that parents don’t know about when it comes to COVID?” she asked. “This is political and has no places in our schools.”
Board member Debbie Reynolds said she didn’t know there was a COVID tracker in school.
“Tony, we need to know about this COVID tracker,” she said to Borton, including what information is being shared and how the position is being funded.
Borton explained the tracker is coming into the school to answer questions and type forms to assist the nursing staff.
“That is the extent that they are doing,” he said, and added the person has been in the district only twice this school year.
The person is paid through the health department, he said.
Reynolds wanted to know if they have undergone a background check and if they were around children at all.
Borton said he didn’t believe they were around the children and a background check should have been done to work for the county.