JERRY CITY — A parent is upset a graphic World War I movie was to be shown to Elmwood High School freshmen.
Leah Nietz attended the December school board meeting asking why “1917” is being shown in her daughter’s freshman history class.
She called the movie boring with lots of nasty language.
The movie is set in April 1917 on the Western Front. Two British soldiers are sent to deliver an urgent message to an isolated regiment. If the message is not received in time the regiment will walk into a trap and be massacred. To get to the regiment they will need to cross through enemy territory.
Nietz said when her son was a freshman, she didn’t allow him to watch the movie and instead he sat in detention that entire day, punished because his parents did not want him to see this “garbage.”
“This content is not acceptable to ninth graders,” she said.
“1917” is rated R, which is listed as unsuitable for minors. Those under 17 must be accompanied by an adult.
Freshmen tend to be 14 and 15 years old.
Nietz said the same history class, which her daughter is now in, is again viewing “1917.”
“Which is just not acceptable,” she said.
There also are 15 uses of sexual expletives in the movie and a lot of gore.
“Why is a teacher allowed to bring in a film and show it to our kids with gore they shouldn’t be watching, and I don’t care if they watch it at home,” Nietz said. “It’s not acceptable, it shouldn’t be here.”
There are apps that edit out vulgar language and explicit scenes, she said
“None of these kids should have these images in their heads,” Nietz said. “There are other movies out there.”
The movie “shouldn’t even be available for teachers,” she added.
High school Principal Ty Traxler said he was not going to address the complaint in a public forum and the teachers were not there to defend their decisions.
Superintendent Tony Borton said when movies are shown, descriptions are sent home for parents to give approval.
Nietz said when she asked Traxler and Borton what was the limit to violence and language, they both told me we’re not going to discuss that.
“What I told her was that is a difficult thing to define because everyone’s morality is different,” Borton said after the meeting.
He said due to the short notice and the fact that parents had signed approval, “1917” was shown.
Borton said he has notified Nietz that administrators will look at the policy and put some guidelines in place.