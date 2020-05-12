JERRY CITY – Plans for graduation for Elmwood High School seniors have been finalized.
Principal Tom Bentley sent an email to families outlining the procedure for the ceremony, which will be held May 31.
“We’re hoping that what we have planned meets the needs of the community,” said Superintendent Tony Borton at Monday’s school board meeting, which was held by teleconference to adhere to the social distancing guidelines.
On that Sunday, each graduate will be allowed to bring up to four guests into the school gym. Pre-marked spots for each graduate and guests will be placed 10 feet apart throughout the building, including the elementary wing, the auditeria and the athletic hallway.
All participants will be required to wear a face mask while in the building; however, graduates can remove their masks once they enter the gym to receive their diploma.
The ceremony will be live streamed so those unable to attend may watch at home.
Senior Mackenzie Murray will give opening remarks followed by Savannah Walters, who will speak to the class of 2020.
Bentley will call each graduate’s name, at which time they will go up on stage to receive their diploma.
Teacher Krissy Lotycz will take a photo of each graduate for the post-production project.
The process will repeat until each graduate’s name is called.
Bentley explained at the meeting that students will be going through the gym one at a time and will not see each other.
“Our goal is to keep 10 people in the gym at a time,” he said. “You can watch it live or in the post-production.”
There are 86 students in the senior class, and it is estimated the ceremony will take less than two hours, Borton said.
All students will participate, even if they are short on credits. Diplomas will be held until they complete the course.
“They’ve been through enough, they need to walk,” Bentley said.
Senior Hailey Zimmerman will deliver the closing speech and Aleiya Douglas will perform the song she has written for her classmates.
A post-production video will be created using still photos and video from the ceremony, according to the email. Additional music will be added, as will lists of student honors and awards.
Information on how to view the video will be shared once it is completed.
“This will allow an overview of the entire event,” Bentley said.
“From what I’ve seen and heard so far, everybody has thought of our kids,” said board President Melanie Davis.
Board member Ryan Lee, who is assistant director at Penta Career Center, said he was familiar with the center’s 16 districts served, “and this on paper is one of the best-planned events.”