JERRY CITY – Elmwood High School students took some wood and a lathe and created works of art.
Krysteena Lawrence’s five FFA seniors took multiple types of wood and made bowls that rival anything seen at craft fairs.
“I just wanted to show them something that is a different type of a project they probably would never been able to do at their home. And they get to have a cool product,” Lawrence said.
“I thought that it was something pretty nice, it was something we’ve never done,” Logan Daniels said.
Nick Cline thought it would be cool to make his own bowl and use it.
“I thought it looked hard,” added Zane Hagemeyer. “I’m very happy with my bowl, it turned out really well. It wasn’t as hard as I thought it would be. It was actually pretty easy.”
Hagemeyer and Cline each made two bowls while Daniels said he made three or four.
Lawrence supplied the wood: cherry, oak, walnut and maple. Each wood is of a different color, thus creating the rings of the finished bowls.
She got the wood from her grandfather who had some already purchased.
Hagemeyer said they used a Ring Master machine to cut the wood down to circles that they then glued together.
Lawrence said the machine takes a flat board and cuts it into rings. The rings are then sanded, stacked, glued and compressed together.
The most time is spent sanding the wood.
What Hagemeyer learned from the project was how different kinds of sandpaper can be used to smooth out wood.
All three said they appreciated learning how to use the Ring Master.
“If you have the Ring Master, you could do this,” Lawrence said.
The seniors made more bowls leading up to Christmas to give to their families.
Lawrence said that some of the bowls may be auctioned off at the silent auction at this year’s FFA banquet.
“If more kids are interested we can obviously do more with it,” she said.
Daniels said his favorite project in the four years he has spent in FFA was a wood and metal American flag he made last year.
Cline said his was a sheep feeder for his sheep operation at home, while it was a livestock crowding tub for Hagemeyer
They appreciated all the tools and agricultural knowledge they got from FFA.
If they could work on a bowl uninterrupted, it would take them five classes to make one bowl.
Lawrence said their next project would be an independent choice. They will be given a budget and will start this month.
This is Lawrence’s fifth year as FFA adviser at Elmwood.
“As an ag teacher, I want them to find something they’re interested in. We do a little bit of all areas of agriculture within four years so I hope by the time they’re done, they find an area that interests them,” she said.
Cline said he plans to attend Ohio State University’s Agricultural Technical Institute in Wooster.
Hagemeyer will continue his beef operation and work on the family farm while Daniels will switch to construction.