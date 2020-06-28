The Elmwood FFA Alumni has decided to open up the Beef Stand during the 2020 Wood County Fair, Aug. 3-10.
Operations at the Beef Stand may look a little different due to social distancing guidelines and new health department requirements, according to a news release from the Elmwood group.
The inside of the Beef Stand will be rearranged to provide volunteers with the appropriate social distancing space while still maintaining a quality product.
Each year the group sells hamburgers and cheeseburgers with meat supplied by Belleville Brother’s Meats in Bowling Green. In addition to burgers, they will also be selling canned pop and bottled water. Ribeye steak sandwiches will not be sold this year.
The Elmwood FFA Alumni is in its third year of partnering with the Elmwood Music Boosters. In previous years, there was difficulty filling shifts during the fair so the alumni partnered with the Elmwood Music Boosters to combine resources in order to provide adequate amount of workers throughout the week of the fair.