JERRY CITY — Elmwood Local Schools this summer was recognized as a 2020-21 Project Lead the Way Distinguished School.
It is one of just 204 high schools and 158 middle schools across the U.S. to receive this honor for providing broad access to transformative learning experiences for students through PLTW Engineering.
PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in over 12,200 schools across the U.S.
Students at Elmwood Middle School take modules in Energy and the Environment, Design and Modeling, Magic of Electrons, and Automation and Robotics. This is the third consecutive year that the middle school has been honored with national recognition.
Of the 285 middle schools in Ohio with a PLTW Middle School program, Elmwood is one of only 28 that received national recognition.
Students in the Engineering Pathway at Elmwood High School take courses on Introduction to Engineering Design, Principles of Engineering, and Civil Engineering and Architecture. This is the first year that the high school has earned national recognition. Of the 200 high schools in the state that offer PLTW, Elmwood is one of only 26 that earned national recognition.
“It is a great honor to recognize Elmwood Local Schools for their unwavering commitment to provide students with an excellent educational experience despite the unusual circumstances and unique challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic presented to the educational landscape this past year,” said Vince Bertram, president and CEO of PLTW. “They should be very proud of their achievements in unlocking their students’ potential and equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in life beyond the classroom no matter what career path they choose.”
Elmwood Local School is part of a community of PreK-12 schools, colleges and universities, and corporate and philanthropic partners across the country united around a passion for providing students with inspiring, engaging and empowering learning opportunities.
The Elmwood Engineering Department also received two grants this past spring totaling $10,200. The Robotics Club received a $5,000 grant from the TC Energy Foundation to be used toward the expansion of their robotics club this upcoming school year. Monies will be used to expand the club to the middle school and purchase new equipment and supplies. The Elmwood Robotics Club competes in VEX Robotics Competitions throughout the state of Ohio.
The other grant came from the Ohio Department of Education, Ohio College Tech Prep Program in the amount of $5,200. This grant is designed for the state’s Work Based Learning – Pathways to Success initiative. Elmwood is using the grant to purchase the Transeo Life Readiness Software for Students. This software will help students in the high school track their requirements for graduation, assist students in tracking their work-based learning and community service hours, and give Elmwood students useful tools in helping them plan out their path after high school.