JERRY CITY – Elmwood Local Schools is looking into what can be done to improve its track at the football stadium.
Matt Wilson, with Vasco Sports Contractors in Massillon, attended the December school board meeting via Zoom to explain the options to either rejuvenate the track or reconstruct it.
Wilson is the division manager for Vasco, which has been in business for 45 years and has done work at Bowling Green State University, the University of Michigan, Ohio State University and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Akron.
Gregg Abke, facilities and grounds supervisor, said a urethane surface was put on the track when it was built in 2012.
Repairs were made over the summer where the track surface was peeling and cracking, he said.
“Those repairs have been made but they are a Band-Aid,” Abke said, adding they may last a year or two.
The school board in 2011 approved the work at the football stadium, which included a new all-weather track encircling the football field; 1,500 new home bleachers and 500 visitor bleachers; new lighting; and new sites for other track and field events such as the high jump at a cost of a little more than $1 million.
The track portion of that was around $475,000, Abke said.
Wilson said to rejuvenate the track, his company would patch miscellaneous areas of the track with rubber and binder and apply two coats of a polyurethane product which will add 1/8-inch thickness. This would need to be done every eight to 10 years for the life of the track.
The estimated cost for this option to reseal the track is $94,384.
“From my understanding, that would kick the can down the road seven to 10 years before we are looking at a total replacement,” Abke said.
A track’s life is based on the asphalt and the typical lifespan is 25 years, Wilson said.
“That’s the time we start looking into that secondary option,” he said.
The second option includes reconstructing the track at an estimated cost of $272,465.
Vasco will remove the existing rubber surface and haul it away, mill existing asphalt down 1.5 inches, spray a tack coat over the existing asphalt and then add 1.5 inches of hot-mix asphalt over the entire track. The company then will install one-half inch of polyresin.
Another company would be responsible for trench drain repairs.
This option would last at least 15 years, Abke said.
For both options, the track would be restriped.
Board member Brian King said the district has been battling water issues on the track for years.
Wilson said the second option is a porous system that will better drain the water through the rubber and out the asphalt and will avoid puddling on the track surface.
The life expansion of the track will extend for another 20 years, perhaps to 2052, he said.
Parent Tony Morlock, who owns Morlock Asphalt in Portage, said the challenge is the elevation of the track.
He said the original track wasn’t a cheap option and is a great system that holds up.
King said since it is a high-end track, it would make sense to keep it rather than replace it.
Wilson said the first option will protect the existing surface, but the district will have to live with the elevation issues it has. The second option will get rid of the water and correct the sloping.
Water currently lays in the area of the high jump, which has been an issue from the start, Abke said. The grade in that area is flat with no slope. He has tried to get it corrected but most of the issues are in the track surface.
King asked Wilson if the first option would rectify those issues.
Wilson said that option will only address the wear issues and will last eight years before it needs to be reapplied.
Gas bubbles are visible as is a waviness near the scoreboard where the asphalt has cracked. An audience member said he has seen kids trip on the cracks.
Wilson said the topcoat will fill the cracks and patch the worn areas but won’t change the ups and downs on the track.
He said his company is 85% booked from May 1 to the middle of August. He said he would need to be given a window of opportunity when the work can be done next summer or the summer of 2023.
Wilson warned his company has been adjusting pricing for polyurethane every two months.
The first option will take one week, the second option will take 60 days.
“The sooner you know things the better for us,” Wilson said.
King asked for Wilson’s professional opinion.
Wilson said the financial picture of a school is the challenge.
“My professional opinion, I don’t think waiting a year or two is going to make a major issue to your facility if you take option one,” said Wilson, who has walked the track.
Something will have to be done in the next two or three years to address the wear and tear to the surface, he said.
Morlock pointed out if Vasco starts milling the track and finds problems with the base, that will increase the costs.
“At what point do you put money into an existing track,” King said.
A Texas firm did the original track and is difficult to reach to get back to the district to do repairs, Abke said.
After the Zoom call ended, board member Debbie Reynolds said she was hesitant to go with this company and asked how many people do this.
Not a whole lot, King said.
The question is do we want to keep the surface that is there or go with a larger project, he said.
“I appreciate the forethought,” Reynolds said, and pointed out the district will have to go out to bid based on the cost of the project.
Also at the meeting, the board approved the purchase of 400 Chromebooks and licenses for $99,600.