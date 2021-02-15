JERRY CITY — Brionna Laube was crowned queen and Terrel Lawson king during Elmwood High School’s winter homecoming ceremony, held Thursday.
Each court attendant and escort was selected by his or her class. The king and queen were selected by the entire student body.
Also on the court were seniors Kylie Mossbarger, Daniel Duvall, Carly Dibling and Zane Hagemeyer; Penta Career Center representatives Abi Lee and Kaleb Loera; juniors Isabella Baldwin and Jaydon Jenkins; sophomores Emaline Lee and Tanner Pennington; and freshmen Tegan Lewallan and Kade Lentz.
Laube is the daughter of Sandi and Jason Laube of Findlay. She is a member of Spanish club and art club. She is employed by Expired Time Escape Games in Findlay. After high school, she plans to attend Eastern Michigan University and major in education.
Lawson is the son of Lance and Jennifer Lawson of Risingsun. He is the senior class president and a member of student council, varsity basketball and prom committee. Outside of school he is in the NWO basketball league. He is employed by Simply Unique Rentals Inc. in Bowling Green. Lawson wants to play collegiate basketball while earning a bachelor’s degree in business.
Mossbarger is the daughter of Zach and Kandy Mossbarger of Wayne. She is a varsity cheerleader and a member of art club, the Royal Leadership Team, prom committee and National Honor Society. She was also selected as a delegate to Buckeye Girls State. She wants to attend college to pursue a career in the medical field.
Duvall is the son of Dave and Kimberly Duvall of Wayne. He is a member of the football, wrestling and track teams. He is also involved in Spanish club and National Honor Society. Outside of school he is active in Young Life youth group. He wants to travel to all of the continents.
Dibling is the daughter of Julie Dibling of Bloomdale and Stace Dibling of Wayne. She is a member of the varsity cheer team, prom committee, Spanish club and science club, and was one of the Elmwood representatives at Buckeye Girls State. She is active with Farmcrafters 4-H Club and works at Gordon Food Service in Findlay. She plans to attend Bowling Green State University to earn a nursing degree.
Hagemeyer is the son of John and Karen Hagemeyer of Bowling Green. He is a member of FFA and wrestling and is active in 4-H, Wood County Junior Fair Board and Rocks Youth Group. He is also a 4-H camp counselor and a Carteens instructor. He attends Hope Lutheran Church in Bowling Green. He wants to own a livestock operation.
Abi Lee is the daughter of Ryan and Cora Lee of Jerry City. Her school-related activities include student council, varsity golf, musical, National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society and drug free club. She attends Holy Family Catholic Church in North Baltimore and works at Chipotle in Findlay. She plans to attend BGSU and major in theater technologies and design. She wants to work for Disney as a technical theater director.
Loera, of Bowling Green, is the son of Shawn and Shannon Lorea and Jason and Christy Korb. He has been on the wrestling team for four years. At Penta he has been a three-year member of the SkillsUSA program. Out of school, he is a Weston Township Fire Department cadet. He plans to become a member of the department after completing his Penta fire classes and getting his Fire 1 certification upon graduation.
Baldwin, Cygnet, is the daughter of Hope Fintel and Joe Fintel. She participates in track and field and Spanish club.
Jenkins, Cygnet, is the son of Cheyne and Serina Jenkins. His in-school activities include wrestling, track and Spanish club.
Lee is the daughter of Ryan and Cora Lee of Jerry City. Her school-related activities include volleyball, track, student council, art club and Spanish club. She is president of the sophomore class. Outside of school, she plays for the Old Fort volleyball club, and she is involved in the Country Paws 4-H Club. She attends Holy Family Catholic Church in North Baltimore.
Pennington is the son of Jeremie and Renee Pennington, Wayne. His school-related activities include football, track and field and FFA. He is involved in Country Paws 4-H Club and Acts 29 youth group. He attends the Ridge Fellowship Church in North Baltimore.
Lewallen is the daughter of Brad and Tricia Balasius of Cygnet and Ted and Kelly Lewallen of Rudolph. In school, she is involved in marching, jazz, pep and concert bands. She volunteers at Sandusky County Restores of Antique Power. She attends Sonlight Church and Community Center in Weston.
Lentz is the son of Mike and Tonya Lentz of Cygnet. He is active in basketball. Outside of school, he plays AAU basketball and is employed by Lentz Cement in Jerry City.
Helping with the coronation ceremony were four elementary assistants, all first graders in the district with at least one parent who graduated from Elmwood.
Grace Taulbee, daughter of Samantha Peters (2012) and Shawn Taulbee of Wayne, carried the queen’s roses. Grace loves writing, playing outside and camping. She wants to be a teacher.
Loften Benschoter, son of Tyler (2007) and Audra Benschoter, carried the king’s crown. His favorite subject in school is spelling. He wants to be a farmer. His favorite activity is riding four-wheelers and dirt bikes.
Carrying the queen’s crown was Isabella O’Leary, daughter of Chelsea (2009) and Thomas O’Leary (2009) of Bloomdale. Isabella’s favorite subject is writing. She wants to be a veterinarian. Her favorite activity is playing outside with her sisters.
Carrying the game ball was Easten Grant Bankey, son of Kalen (2003) and Alisha (2003) Bankey of Risingsun. His favorite subject is math, and his favorite hobby is being outside or helping in the barn. Easten wants to be a farmer and train engineer.
The returning 2020 Winter Homecoming queen was Savanna Walter, daughter of Christina and Matthew Frisch of Bloomdale and Rick Walter of Fostoria. She is attending Ohio State University.
The returning 2020 Winter Homecoming king was Josiah Childress, son of George and Julie Childress of Wayne. He is attending Terra State Community College, studying welding.