JERRY CITY – There will be dress code enforcement when Elmwood Local Schools students return later this week.
At the August school board meeting, the lack of adherence to the dress code was brought up.
Board member Melanie Davis said they have had this discussion before.
“We’re not implementing it so maybe we should (revisit it),” she said.
High school Principal Ty Traxler said he will have that discussion with staff and students.
“Dress code is something we’ve look at for sure as a high school,” he said.
Board member Debbie Reynolds said she has had community members ask how a student got to fifth period with an outfit that does not meet the dress code.
“I feel very strongly as a board member, if the principals intend to be in place at the doors, that will not happen,” she said.
Reynolds suggested having a box of school T-shirts at the door, that could be worn over inappropriate outfits. Or send the students home if they are dressed inappropriately, she said.
“I feel it’s very necessary to be more diligent about that and I’ve had enough teachers express that same concern,” Reynolds said.
Traxler said he wants the teachers to express those same concerns to him.
Davis said students have told her if she walked the halls, she would be shocked at the clothing choices.
Superintendent Tony Borton posted a message to parents on the district’s website the day after the meeting. He said that toward the end of school last year, students became very lax with the dress code.
Borton said there is a dress code in the student handbooks.
“Our intent is to enforce this policy this year,” he wrote.
Borton encouraged families to read the policy located in the school handbooks to make sure the outfits worn by their children meet the guidelines.
“If a student is in violation, they either must put on a T-shirt to cover themselves, or the parents need to bring in properly fitting clothes,” Borton wrote.
The district’s dress code states that no student shall dress in a manner that interferes with or disrupts any lawful mission, process, or function of the school; is destructive to school property (such as cleats); or creates health or safety problems.
Clothing, jewelry or buttons that advertise or promote any substances whose use or possession is not allowed by the Elmwood Conduct Code including alcohol and tobacco will not be permitted nor will clothing, jewelry or buttons that display profane or obscene words, drawings or pictures relating to gangs or gang activities or having sexual insinuation.
The upper torso may not be exposed except for the arms and neck. Tube tops, tank tops and shirts with spaghetti straps, loosely fitting and low-cut halter tops, mesh shirts (unless T-shirt is worn underneath) or shirts that expose the midriff are not permitted. Baggy pants with no belt are not acceptable to wear to school nor are pajama pants.
The administration reserves the right to decide on acceptable clothing.