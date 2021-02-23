JERRY CITY – Elmwood Local Schools could move to a Friday graduation for the Class of 2022.
Superintendent Tony Borton made the suggestion at the Feb. 8 school board meeting.
“A lot of schools are doing it and it gives the rest of the weekend for parties,” he said.
“We’ve heard good things” from schools that have made the switch, Borton added.
“I don’t have a preference,” said board President Ryan Lee.
“I’m not opposed to it,” added board member Kristen Endicott.
With no opposition from the board, Borton will send the idea to the high school staff to make sure they are comfortable with the change.
The paint on the middle school gym floor also will be updated to include a painted blue key.
The high school gym floor was sanded and re-stained three years ago with the goal to do the middle school the following year, Borton said.
Board member Brian King said he liked the idea of a painted key as long as it was “Royal blue” and not stained “Eastwood blue” as was done on the high school gym keys.
The high school stain matched the seats before the varnishes were put on, Borton said.
King also has heard people do not like the color of the high school keys and that the district needs to be consistent with its color choices.
The high school gym floor won’t be done again for five years or more, Borton said. It would cost $20,000 to redo now and another $5,000 to redo the keys.
“It’s an eyeball thing, said Greg Abke, maintenance supervisor, who added the paint swatches he has have seven to eight royal blues.
Board member Debbie Reynolds said she did not think it was imperative to match the blues in the two gyms.
“I agree it doesn’t matter between the high school and middle school but pick a color that’s not going to stand out,” Lee said.
The estimated cost to do the middle school gym with painted keys is $16,700.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Heard Treasurer LuAnn Vanek update the board on the pipeline funding, saying third-quarter collection was down more than 6%.
“What we were promised in the beginning, it’s way down,” she said. “Fortunately, we didn’t do any projects or plan on doing anything major with that money.”
• Agreed to expand employment to substitute teachers, as needed, who do not hold a post-secondary degree. The resolution extends to June 30.
• Heard “The Wizard of Oz” will be performed March 19-21.
The next board meeting was set for March 15.