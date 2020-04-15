JERRY CITY – Despite the uncertainty of future revenue, Elmwood Local Schools is not ready to limit spending.
“We’ve been talking about the future and what we think we might freeze in next year’s budget,” said Superintendent Tony Borton at Monday’s school board meeting. “We’re taking a look at things right now. It’s a little early because we don’t know much, but yes LuAnn and I have had conversations.”
LuAnn Vanek is the Elmwood treasurer.
The meeting was held virtually to adhere to the state guidelines due to coronavirus.
The district’s general fund gets about 11% from the district’s two income taxes, and with businesses closed and people not working, that revenue is expected to drop.
The 0.5% tax brings in $756,000 annually and the 0.75% tax generates $1.1 million each year.
In lieu of potential cutbacks, the board agreed to delay the planned elementary playground project.
“In today’s uncertainty, does the board want me to pursue this or … let’s hold and you guys survive with the playground for another year,” Borton said.
“This is so uncertain and so unknown, I would probably say just put it on hold,” said board President Melanie Davis.
The project could cost between $126,000 and $213,000 depending on the work being approved.
Board members Kristen Endicott and Debbie Reynolds agreed.
“I would have a hard time spending that amount of money knowing that there’s so many people in our community that are needing money right now,” Reynolds said.
The board also hired Kevin Wolfe as the new assistant high school/middle school principal. He will also serve as high school/middle school athletic director.
He is currently the principal at Edgerton High School in Williams County and was formerly superintendent at Delphos City Schools.
“I’ve known Kevin for seven or eight years and I’m excited to have Kevin and his leadership joining our district,” Borton said.
He said they received close to 20 applications but only interviewed Wolfe.
“We felt we wanted a structured leader who was already a principal and that was something we really jumped on. We started with him and ended with him,” Borton said.
“I’m excited about it, excited to be a Royal,” Wolfe said.
He was given a two-year contract starting Aug. 1 and will be paid $86,940.
During his transition in June and July, he will be paid $300 per day for a maximum of 10 days.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Heard graduation is still scheduled for May 31 at 2 p.m. If the “stay at home” order is still in place, the ceremony will be moved to June 28 at 2 p.m.
• Learned that the district received a state grant of $41,240 for a new school bus, which will cover about half the cost. The purchase will be finalized in July.
• Heard the district has spent $37,130 on refurbished desktop computers to replace those that run Smartboards in the elementary and the laptops in the three computer labs.
They have a three-year warranty, said Greg Bishop, director of technology.
ViG Solutions only has a limited number in stock, and he was worried if the board waited until July 1, they will be gone. The cost would have been $610 for new units compared to the $304.
The laptops will go to the Alternative Learning Center classroom in the Community Center.