JERRY CITY – The Elmwood school board approved several contract extensions, but not without some dissent from members.
At the Jan. 11 board meeting, contracts were extended for two years for Superintendent Tony Borton, middle school Principal Roger Frank, elementary Principal Gary Dulle, facilities ground supervisor Gregg Abke and cafeteria supervisor Terry Rothenbuhler. Kevin Wolfe, who started in August as assistant principal and athletic director for the high school and middle school, also was on the list.
Board member Debbie Reynolds said she was concerned about the timing of the requests.
“I thought we were ready to go,” Borton said about the extensions, adding he had shared the intent with the board in September.
“But it is in the hands of the board. I believe in my administrative team,” he said.
Board member Melanie Davis said she was not dissatisfied about the jobs being done, but she would have liked to know the goals that were set for each position.
Normally before the board votes on an extension, they meet to go over the timeframes and goals, she said.
“We would kind of like to know a little more before moving forward,” Davis said.
“This is consistent with what our directives have been,” said board member Brian King. “This is consistent with what we’ve done in the past.”
He said if there were issues that would impact the extension of any of the contracts, he would hope that discussion has already taken place.
“If the issues don’t rise to the point of impacting the contract, I don’t understand, considering all these people are going into the last year of their current contract,” King said.
Every administrator hired has been given a two-year extension in his or her first year on the job, Borton said.
“All of this is my normal protocol,” he said.
The contracts were approved with a 4-0 vote with Reynolds abstaining.
The new contracts run from Aug. 1, 2022 to July 31, 2024. There was no change in salaries.
Reynolds asked why all administrators have not been attending the board meetings. She said they all attended up until she joined the board, and she has expressed that desire numerous times.
“And I continue to express that desire,” she said.
Frank, Abke and Principal Ty Traxler were in attendance. Dulle, Rothenbuhler and Wolfe were not.
“If that’s what the board wants, I can definitely let them know that,” Borton said. “I don’t know if it’s a good use of their time to have them here.”
Dulle was getting over coronavirus and Wolfe had a doctor’s appointment in Columbus, he added.
“Otherwise my entire leadership (staff) would be here,” Borton said.
Also at the meeting, the board heard a request from Kelley Bennett, who has lived in Wayne for nearly nine years.
“I fully expected our new bus stop to be at our residence, considering our new home is on (Ohio) 281,” she said about a recent move.
Busing information stated Bennett’s three children had to walk along the route to a bus stop on Watson Street with no sidewalks along the path.
Both the neighbors across the street and those next to her have the bus stop at their homes, she said.
The village limit lines are used to determine who gets home pickup and who must walk to bus stops, and Bennett said that the limit is within feet of her driveway.
Borton said he would review the request. He reported later that the bus stop was moved to pick up her children at her home.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Heard the district can use substitutes with a high school diploma for the rest of the school year. The criteria used to be a bachelor’s degree, Borton said.
“It’s tough,” said Frank about finding substitutes. “This would give us a lot more flexibility. … This would really help us out a lot.”
• Heard from Borton that the district has spent nearly $400,00 for the online learning through the Royal Academy. He said if those students had left the district, they would have taken an estimated $700,000 with them.
It is a case of spending money to save money, he said.
To date, Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security funds have covered around $30,000 of those expenses, said district Treasurer LuAnn Vanek.
She said the district may be able to use a second round of CARES money for this but she has not been told how much the district will be receiving.
• Accepted donations of $100 from the Bodnar family and $500 from an anonymous donor for the elementary library, both in memory of various community members, $50 from the Gostnell grandparents to the elementary school in memory of Jamie Gostnell and $1,500 from the Miller Foundation to the Elmwood Food Pantry in memory of Lloyd Miller.