JERRY CITY – An Elmwood parent has questioned the safety of putting Chomebooks in the hands of students without the proper training of what not to do.
Brianne Perez attended Monday’s Elmwood Local Schools’ board of education meeting to say her daughter’s grades have fallen to an F this past year after she got a Chromebook from the school.
“What is the school doing to teach our children about the dangers of technology?” Perez asked.
Her daughter has told her there is no safety training to teach them dangers that come with using the internet.
“I know that no filtering process is 100%, and I’ve been told that until an issue is brought to the school, it can’t be fixed,” Perez said.
She said her daughter, while in class, spends time emailing her friends on her Chromebook, looking up videos and visiting chatrooms where she is speaking to people she doesn’t know.
“How can we stop that? How can we make it better?” Perez asked. “I feel like there’s been no transparency between the school with the technological department and parents.”
A lot of parents don’t know what their kids can access with the Chromebooks, Perez said.
She also wondered if the students are aware of the penalties when they are found doing certain things online.
She said minors who are found to be sexting on devices can be charged with a felony and register as a juvenile sex offender.
According to the Ohio Bar Association website, sexting is generally understood as creating, sending, receiving or showing sexually oriented content, including images and words, via cell phone, email, social media or other online communications.
Whenever sexting involves someone under 18, it is a crime. This is true whether the child accepted a “sext,” sent or forwarded it, received and kept it, posted it, or showed it to someone else on a school bus.
According to the OBA website, in August of 2014, the Ohio Court of Appeals upheld the conviction in Wood County juvenile court of a minor who sexted images of himself having sex with a girlfriend. He was found guilty of pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second-degree felony, and was ordered to register as a Tier I juvenile sex offender, meaning he must register annually for 10 years.
“Has any of that ever been explained to our kids?” Perez asked.
She said she understand much of this is the responsibility of parents, but today’s technology is beyond her understanding, she said.
Chromebook guideline policies are available for each grade level, but discipline refers to the student handbook, Perez said.
Greg Bishop, director of technology, said he will investigate incorporating the discipline policies into both handbooks.
Lightspeed was just implemented at the school, and it has allowed Perez to access what pages her daughter has gone to, but she cannot sign in.
Bishop said Lightspeed replaced a previous filter they had no control of. The new system is based on artificial intelligence that can track usage and then set the necessary filters, he said.
He said there have been issues with the parent portal, but they are working out them.
“The filter is up and running now. We’ve been able to put more restrictions on it,” Bishop said.
The new system has really clamped down on the use of chatrooms, Bishop said, and there has been fewer issues with things coming through adults don’t want their children to access.
Bishop said he can now log into a student’s computer and see in real time what they are looking at.
Perez also asked if a program could be held for parents to teach them about the devices.
Board member Debbie Reynolds agreed. She said a few years ago, an internet safety expert led a program called START – Strategy, Talk, Appropriate, Review, Technology. He talked to students but only an estimated 20 parents attended the separate program.
Roger Frank, middle school principal, said the school was trying to get something like that again.
Reynolds wondered if a program could be held via Zoom.
Frank said probably not due to the presentation being from a private business.
Reynolds said she thinks the district needs parent training.
“I think that is something we really need to do, reach out to the parents … and tell them we’re going to have a class (for them),” she said.